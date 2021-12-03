BELTON — The cheers of hundreds filled the Bell County Expo Center Friday as they celebrated the work of more than 400 graduates.
The commencement ceremony at the Expo Center was for The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor’s 165th graduating class. The fall 2021 commencement ceremony saw hundreds of friends and family members gather all in one place to celebrate the graduate’s accomplishments.
University officials said the commencement awarded 417 students with degrees, including 333 baccalaureates, 45 master’s degrees and 39 doctorates.
Dr. Randy O’Rear, president of the university, thanked those graduating Friday for all of their hard work they have put into their classes and assignment.
“I know all of you have made sacrifices and put in countless hours of hard work,” O’Rear said.
During his speech, O’Rear pointed out that this year’s commencement ceremony saw 58 students be the first in their families to graduate from college.
This year’s ceremony also honored 15 students that had perfect 4.0 grade point averages.
Jacob Dellinger, a graduate from Leander, said he spent four and a half years getting his music education degree from the university.
Dellinger, 22, said he had been worried that his graduation would have had some restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Because of the protocols that UMHB set after we came back from the pandemic, I was just like, ‘This is how I graduate,’” Dellinger said. “But thank God we didn’t.”
Unlike Dellinger, graduate Ryan McManus said he had not been worried about the pandemic affecting his graduation. He said he was just happy to receive his degree after years of work away from home.
McManus, who came to the university from California, said he planned to return to his home state and start teaching.
“It was nice,” McManus said. “You feel pretty good, accomplished and a bit nervous. It is just life and all of that.”