Downtown will become a temple of Tejano music Saturday.
A Tejano-filled birthday concert will see Temple native Little Joe Hernandez, a five-time Grammy Award winner, take to the stage along with other notable artists.
The outdoor concert and street dance — which also will feature food vendors, arts and crafts, and more — has a multitude of artists scheduled to perform: Tyler Bigley and the Copano Cowboys, 5-6 p.m.; Eric “El Chava-lon” Flores, 6-7 p.m.; La Voz de Oro, 7-8 p.m.; Bobby Pulido, 8:30-10 p.m.; and Little Joe Hernandez y La Familia with Los Hermanos Hernandez, 10:30 p.m. to midnight.
Gates will open at 4 p.m. and tickets, which cost $20, can be purchased online at bit.ly/3imXqD5. Children younger than 12 are admitted free.
Outside food, drinks, backpacks, firearms or weapons are prohibited from the grounds, according to the city of Temple.
Hernandez, who was appointed as Texas State Musician by the Texas Legislature for 2019, has a long-running history of returning to his roots.
In April, he headed to Cameron — the location of his first paid job in 1955.
The Temple native made $5 from that show, and it was about the same time he received his first guitar, a Les Paul Jr. Gibson, through the generosity of local plumbing contractor Tony Suniga Sr.
“We played a sock-hop at C.H. Yoe High School in Cameron,” Hernandez said in a previous interview with the Telegram. “That was 65 years ago and I find myself going back to some of the places where I started … some of the little dance halls that are still there,” he said. “It’s just amazing to see.”
In the decades since that first Cameron gig, Hernandez said he has come to a realization: Central Texas has his heart.
“I’ve traveled all over the United States, Europe, Japan and some parts of Mexico. … But I discovered that I’m a country boy,” he said. “No matter where I’ve gone, I’ve loved Temple. I love the people, and it has been a really good place for me to raise a family.”
Despite Hernandez’ eagerness to mix musical styles — which led to his fusion of norteno, rock, country, rhythm and blues, jazz and gospel — he knows one thing for sure.
“Latin music is good for the soul,” Hernandez said.