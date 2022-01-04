Texas Department of Public Safety officials say there were no major injuries to passengers involved in a pickup versus train wreck on Dec. 29 north of Holland.
“The driver was the only occupant in the pickup truck,” DPS spokesman Bryan Washko said. “No injuries to anyone on the passenger train. No derailment of the train or any rail car was reported.”
The crash, according to Washko, occurred when a 2015 Dodge Ram pickup driven by a 31-year-old male from Mexico was traveling westbound on Mills Lane approaching a railroad crossing.
“According to the investigating trooper, the driver failed to yield/stop at the railroad crossing for an approaching southbound train,” he said. “The train collided with the rear passenger side of the pickup truck. The driver was transported by air ambulance to Scott and White Hospital in Temple, Texas, for incapacitating injuries.”
The name of the man was not released. Washko said the investigation was still active and open.