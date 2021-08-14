BELTON — As a part of Project Apple Tree, more than 600 students picked out new shoes Saturday at Belton Christian Youth Center, said Tasha Roberts, executive director of Helping Hands Ministry in Belton.
Helping Hands teamed with First Blessing of Temple in the shoe distribution in the BCYC gym, aided by about 100 volunteers.
“The families who were registered had purchased shoes at $5 a pair and the community sponsors made up the rest of the cost,” she said. “That way parents have a chance to get new shoes for their kids at prices they can afford.”
The children also got a backpack, socks and a hygiene pack donated by Altrusa.
For 22 years, she said, Project Apple Tree has been helping Belton, Academy and Holland students with their school supplies. This is the second year of the shoe distribution.
“They get their feet measured,” she said. “Then they get to come through and select a pair of shoes. They can try them on. They are mostly athletic shoes.”
Vista Community Church of Temple was set up outside with free snow cones and a couple of bounce houses for the children after they left the gym.
Kelsey Lackey, son of First Blessing founder Glenn Lackey, said the ministry is about eight years old.
“We try to be a mechanism for organizations to reach their communities,” he said. “Just loving on people is our main goal. The volunteers sometimes get more out of it — to participate in an act of service.”
As a woman from one church told him, he said, it’s a program in which they can all serve together. Recently, he said, a family shared a similar thought.
“Their kids saw that it’s not all about them, but they can go and serve others to improve the world,” he said.
Donna Davis, a member of Vista Community Church, said it was her first time to help with the shoe distribution.
“The choices are just incredible,” she said. “It’s very organized. You just go to their size, start with a color and take it from there.”
The girls like pink, she said, but some of them like sparkles. The boys like black and red, she said.
“I will definitely try it again next year,” she said. “This is a great experience.”