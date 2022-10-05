BELTON — Two statewide groups honored state Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, Wednesday for his work in the state Legislature.
featured
Shine honored by two statewide groups
Tags
TDT Shane Monaco
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Temple father charged in death of 6-week-old Killeen boy
- 2 Temple residents who allegedly hid in laundromat indicted on burglary charge
- Belton massage owner indicted for sexual assault
- DPS: 5 killed in McGregor
- Belton teen indicted on sexual abuse charge
- Jail mail: In letter, Marks questions evidence, reporting in his capital murder case
- Cristina Marie Canul, 30, of Temple died Sunday, Sept. 25
- Ann Marie Paruzinski, age 69 of Belton, died Wednesday,
- Janet Fay (Mikulas) Odstrcil, age 84, of Temple, died Thursday,
- ‘So much excitement’: Bra Brunch raises funds for breast cancer awareness