The Temple Police Department is checking if a rookie officer followed department policy in the arrest of a 30-year-old man with special needs.
The arrest of Sergei Hall — on an evading arrest charge — occurred after police received a call at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of South 31st Street and Southwest HK Dodgen Loop by Temple Mall, a news release said Wednesday.
The caller said Hall was acting erratically, flailing his arms and yelling in a parking lot. When the caller drove out of the Planet Fitness parking lot and onto 31st Street, she said Hall walked in front of her car and stopped, prompting her to brake to avoid hitting him.
The caller told police she feared for her safety.
Officer Jacob Perkins, who joined the department in 2019, made contact with Hall at 31st Street and a Temple Mall entrance and requested that Hall step away from the intersection to speak with him.
Hall then walked away from Perkins and into the roadway.
Temple Police spokesman Cody Weems said Perkins was concerned about Hall’s safety and “pulled him out of the roadway, took him to the ground in a nearby grassy area and arrested Hall for evading.”
Hall was taken to the Bell County Jail, where his bond was set at $2,500 for the evading arrest charge. The charge is still pending.
Weems said the Temple Police Department “has policies in place specifically addressing officer interactions with people who have special needs.”
The department is currently reviewing the actions taken by Perkins as well as any other personnel involved in the decision to charge Hall, Weems said.
A watch commander will review the officer’s actions, Weems said. The incident did not prompt an internal affairs investigation, he said.
Perkins remains on duty during the review, Weems said.