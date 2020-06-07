Despite not yet having received the funds, Temple city officials announced a plan to work together with other local organizations to distribute federal CARES Act funds.
The city announced that it would be partnering with United Way of Central Texas and the Temple Chamber of Commerce to create a community relief fund aimed at helping residents affected by the coronavirus. The fund will deliver $360,000 of funds in such a way that it will help meet the immediate needs of those impacted.
The administration of the program will be handled by United Way, with coordination from the chamber of commerce.
“This is a vital program that we’re proud to provide for our citizens during this trying time,” Assistant City Manager Erin Smith said. “We are grateful for our community partners who will administer these funds to help members of our community.”
The Temple City Council unanimously approved the move to work together with the two groups during Thursday’s meeting.
Assistance through the fund will be available for those individuals or families who had been employed at the start of the pandemic but who now are seeing a loss of income as a direct result. The chamber of commerce will be conducting surveys to determine what is needed by local businesses, later creating a program to address the results of that survey.
Applications for individual assistance are available at https://bit.ly/2Xz4YZE or by emailing covidrelief@uwct.org.
The survey for businesses can be accessed at https://bit.ly/2A9z8JU, with more information available to residents at https://bit.ly/2XEhxD8.