The top three candidates for Temple police chief — including administrators from two Texas cities — were named Monday.
The candidates are Deputy Chief James Lowery Jr. of the Arlington Police Department, Assistant Police Chief Pedro “Pete” Lopez Jr. of the Houston Police Department and Deputy Chief Shawn Reynolds of Olathe, Kan., Police Department, a news release said.
The finalists were selected by the city search committee, city spokeswoman Laurie Simmons said.
Lowery is deputy chief of the Arlington department’s Central Investigations Division — a position he was named to in January 2018. He has 37 years experience. Lowery has had numerous positions and ranks in the department since 1983.
Lowery was involved in an officer-involved shooting in which he was exonerated after an allegation that he used excessive force, according to court records. A lawsuit filed against the Arlington Police Department and Lowery went to the U.S. Court of Appeals Fifth Circuit in April 1992. The ruling was that Lowery made tactical errors that might have affected the outcome of the incident. He was not disciplined for his actions.
Lowery has been a candidate for the police chief positions in Honolulu and Crestview.
Lowery improperly ordered the destruction of a document about a police brutality case in July 2017, according to media reports. A video taken in July 2017 by the boy’s mother showed an officer arresting a teenager. He then threw another boy to the ground head first, according to the Arlington Municipal Patrolman’s Association.
An article in the Arlington Voice, an online news outlet, said Lowery ordered a lieutenant to “get rid of the document.” A lieutenant reportedly complied and shredded it.
Lowery received an oral reprimand from the Arlington department for his failure to exercise appropriate judgment in handling the matter. It was said Lowery’s actions “didn’t reflect the philosophy of the Arlington Police Department.”
Lowery holds a master’s degree in strategic leadership and a bachelor’s degree in organizational leadership, both from Mountain State University in Beckley, W.Va., the city release said.
Simmons told the Telegram that the city was aware about the incident involving the improper destruction of the document, but did not know about the police shooting that involved Lowery.
Houston administrator
Lopez is assistant police chief of Patrol Region 1 for the Houston Police Department — the fifth largest municipal police agency in the nation.
Lopez has been in law enforcement for 32 years and gained his current position in August 2018, Temple’s release said. He also served as the assistant chief of police, Organizational Development Command, and has had different positions and ranks since 1991.
He was a chief warrant officer in the U.S. Army Reserve from May 1984 to April 2011. Lopez holds a master’s degree in criminology from the University of Houston and a bachelor’s degree in organizational leadership from Mountain State University, the release said.
Kansas deputy chief
Reynolds is deputy police chief of operations with the Olathe Police Department, a position he’s held since November 2016. Olathe is a suburb of Kansas City, Mo., and has a population of more than 139,000.
Reynolds has 25 years experience in law enforcement, which includes a position with the FBI. His experience is in investigations, customer service, law enforcement training, media operations and police force activities, according to a LinkedIn profile.
He has extensive knowledge in internal investigations, presentations, public safety programs, emergency response, policy/procedure development, budget planning and management, media and public relations.
Prior to his time with the Olathe Police Department, Reynolds was police chief in Leavenworth, Kan., and was in the U.S. Navy. Reynolds holds a master’s degree in organizational administration and a bachelor’s degree in management and human relations, both from MidAmerica Nazarene University in Olathe, the Temple release said.
Reynolds is a firm believer in holistic wellness in policing, according to an article he had printed in Police Chief magazine.
Community panels, reception
City Manager Brynn Myers held a preliminary meeting Monday for panelists who will question the prospective chiefs.
The three panels include city staff, business leaders and other community members. Myers said she mixed the panels with a variety of people to have a more open and diverse process.
The trio will be in town on Thursday, March 26, for interviews. Each candidate will rotate between three panels, with Myers getting reactions from each group on perceived strengths and possible weaknesses of each one. The candidates will follow those interviews with a tour of the town.
A reception open to the community will be 6-7:30 that evening at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, 3303 N. Third St. Anyone can fill out anonymous surveys about their reactions to each candidate.
Temple Police staff will get a chance to meet the three candidates on March 27.
Myers will follow that meeting with one-on-one interviews for the three candidates.
An information sheet put together by Strategic Government Resources, the city’s consulting firm, said the ideal candidate for Temple “will be a genuine and authentic leader who will foster transparency and engagement throughout the organization.”
The candidate qualifications include someone who believes in community policing and has a demonstrated record of working in partnership with communities. “A strong background in developing and supporting youth-related education and diversion programs is essential,” the document said.
Disclosure note: Telegram Assistant Managing Editor Jerry Prickett is a member of the Temple police chief interview panel.