BELTON — Hundreds gathered at the First Baptist Church Belton on Monday to celebrate the life of Roscoe Conklin Harrison Jr., a Temple pastor who also broke barriers as a Central Texas newspaper reporter and television anchor.
Harrison’s body lay at the front of the church in an open casket as a long line of friends and family members patiently waited for the last chance to say goodbye before the services to celebrate his life began.
“We are here for a home-going celebration,” said Dr. Bruce D. Datcher, who officiated the funeral. “The home-going celebration is the rejoice in knowing that one day we will see our brother again.”
During an invocation, Dallas pastor A.C. Stapleton sang a hymn to honor Harrison that resonated through the walls of the church — before showing his appreciation for the time he had on Earth with the former journalist.
“We thank you for the time you let Roscoe be with us,” he said. “We thank you for the good times, thank you for the bad times. We thank you, God.”
Temple Mayor Tim Davis said he remembered the times Harrison lifted him up and showed him love while sharing anecdotes the two shared.
“Roscoe has gained his wings,” he said. “I was fully enamored with that man. I enjoyed being near Roscoe. Roscoe loved everybody. Our brother is home-free. He has performed God’s greatest demands and loved us all.”
Wayne Carpenter, mayor of Belton, recalled growing up with Harrison and hearing his stories of accomplishment in troubling times.
“Back in the ’50s, Belton was an extremely segregated city, but Roscoe wanted to read books,” he said. “He didn’t have a lot of books at home. He sweet-talked (the librarian) into giving him a library card. Roscoe loved to tell that story.”
Carpenter added that Harrison served as the voice of reason and compassion and changed things for the better in his hometown.
“Roscoe always stood for what he believed in,” Carpenter said. “He tore down barriers. Belton, Texas, is a much better place because he lived here.”
The Belton native paved the way for others during his 30-year journalism career by becoming the first black reporter for the Temple Daily Telegram and San Antonio Express-News. He later moved into broadcasting and was the first black news anchor for KCEN-TV.
He was also an associate editor of the now-defunct Jet Magazine — where he was part of the Pulitzer Prize-winning team for coverage of the assassination and funeral of Martin Luther King Jr.
Later in his career, Harrison served as community affairs director for Scott & White Healthcare System’s Center for Healthcare Policy and as deputy press secretary for Texas Attorney General John Hill.
He served as pastor for the Eighth Street Baptist Church in Temple for 20 years and was a member of several community organizations. Harrison also served as a member of the Temple mayoral team that helped establish the William Courtney Veterans Home in the city.
Harrison was buried in North Belton Cemetery after the funeral.
Harrison was listed on “Who’s Who Among African-Americans,” “Who’s Who in America” and “Who’s Who in Public Relations.” He received the life achievement award as Beltonian of the Year in 2019.
Temple businessman Drayton McLane Jr. reminisced about his 40-year friendship with Harrison and the impact he made on those around him.
“Roscoe is a man through all seasons,” McLane said. “He’s been a great man, an adult, Christian, husband and father. He’s loved all of us, and he’s improved all those he’s been in contact with. He could walk into a meeting, and Roscoe would change the tone of the meeting. He would just relax people and let them see the bigger view.”