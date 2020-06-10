An update to Temple’s Fire Prevention and Protection Ordinance will need to wait a little bit longer for approval after last week’s City Council meeting.
The Temple City Council voted 3-2 last week to table the vote over the ordinance after concerns were raised about some portions of the new ordinance. The update to the Fire Prevention and Protection Ordinance is part of the city’s move to update its entire code of ordinances.
The chapter updates bring the city ordinances in line with current practices and terminology used by officials, and adds new guidelines previously overlooked by the prior ordinance.
“We are going through our chapters systematically to bring them up to date with current law and also the current city practices,” Temple Fire & Rescue Chief Mitch Randles said.
Part of the ordinance update includes the revision of the city’s fire codes to a version that matches with updated building codes adapted last year.
The updated fire codes come from the International Code Council, and will help the city score well when it is rated by the Insurance Service Office later this year for fire safety. City officials hope updating these codes will help the city score better and prompt decreases in the insurance rates for local businesses and residents.
Another change by the city will include new fines for false alarms that bring the department out to a structure.
The fines for these false alarms, starting after the third each year, will be $500 and will be up to the discretion of the department based upon the conditions of the alarm. Fire Marshal Randy Rodak said the main goal of the new fines is to help stop repeat offenders who constantly are having the department come out for false alarms.
“(There are) businesses we respond to sometimes two times a shift, and this goes on for weeks,” Rodak said. “I go there and try to get them to get (the issue) fixed, and they refuse. It is to make people keep up with their system and make sure they are functional.”
A new section was added to the ordinance to help regulate demolitions and tunneling, providing guidelines so city officials know when these actions would take place and ensuring they will be safe.
Quarry blasting
Proposed changes in the ordinance to quarry blasting in the city, covered in the fire code, led to a long discussion by the Council, community residents and quarry officials. The changes would lower the intensity that quarries in the city — Miller Springs Materials cuurently being the only one — could blast at.
Residents near the West Temple quarry have complained about damage done to their homes as a result of the blasts, despite the quarry currently blasting at only half the national standard for intensity.
Councilwoman Susan Long offered the motion to table the vote on the ordinance, saying she wanted more time to consider the issues residents have had with the blasting.
“I am not prepared to vote tonight,” Long said at the meeting. “I really did not understand the impact of all of this until tonight and I still don’t feel like I understand it. I am very pro-business, and I don’t want to cause problems for a business, but I am very sympathetic with the neighborhood’s problems.”