A former Belton ISD student was sentenced to two years deferred adjudication Tuesday for hitting a teacher on campus in 2019.
De’Vontrell Calvin Butcher, 19, was sentenced on a third-degree felony charge of assault on a public servant at the 426th District Court presided by Steven Duskie.
Along with the terms of his probation, Butcher must complete 100 hours of community service.
To face the charge, Butcher was extradited from Colorado Springs, Colo., in September 2021. His sentence allows him to relocate to Pueblo County in Colorado, where he resided at the time of his arrest.
School records showed Butcher attended the ninth and 10th grades in Belton ISD.
His sentence stems from a Sept. 2, 2019, incident at the Disciplinary Alternative Education Program Campus, 302 N. Blair St.
Butcher left his classroom during school but was told in the hall to return to his class, according to an arrest affidavit filed by the Belton Police Department in November 2019.
“After being told to return to (the) classroom and doing so, the suspect exited again,” Belton Police Department Officer Dane Kantro said in the affidavit. “While in the hallway, (the) teacher … was standing at the door with her left arm on the door handle. (Butcher) grabbed the door handle and slammed the door, striking the victim on her upper arm.”
The teacher suffered pain and a bruised arm, Kantro said.
Butcher was enrolled in Belton ISD from March 18, 2018, until Sept. 11, 2019, spokeswoman Karen Rudolph previously told the Telegram.
Butcher, who remained at the Bell County Jail since his arrest on Sept. 10, 2021, was released after sentencing.