BELTON — The finale Sunday of the Central Texas State Fair drew a lot of young families to the Bell County Expo Center.
Most of the children strolling amidst the carnival rides wore baseball caps and nursed cold drinks. They had their choice of the giant Ferris wheel, carousels and many other rides. They munched on funnel cakes, turkey legs and barbecue sandwiches. Some of them enjoyed the pony ride and then crossed to the livestock barn for the Salado FFA Petting Zoo.
Taylor Muzny of Belton, an FFA advisor, said Fannies Farm Friends of Liberty Hill provided the 20 animals for the petting zoo, including chickens, ducks, rabbits and goats.
“We let everyone go in and pet them,” she said. “They also feed the animals. We have high school volunteers helping to keep everything under control. All the money we raise helps pay for our contests we have all year.”
The funds also help with the Salado FFA’s archery, mechanics and wildlife management programs, she said.
Market Place Shopping inside the Assembly Hall was another big draw. Dave and Becky Baxter of San Antonio, owners of My Paisley Acorn, welcomed visitors to their booth.
“We do a lot of laser creations and dye sublimation,” he said.
He showed a ceramic tile decorative piece.
“It has a special polymer coating which takes that dye-sub ink and adheres to it,” he said.
It’s virtually impossible to scratch, he said, and a lot of people use them for a backsplash on the kitchen counter.
He also uses the dye sublimation to make polyester coasters.
“We’re moving away from it a little bit because the ink is expensive,” he said.
One of his most exotic pieces was an 11-layer mandala of an owl, which he said was very popular. He also had smaller mandalas of roosters, goats and cowboy boots. Intricate detail is possible with a CO2 laser, he said.
“We’re both looking to retire,” he said. “We wanted something we could do together.”
They’ve only been into laser crafts for about a year, he said. “It’s been quite an adventure.”
Sidney Spencer of Elgin said he and his wife, Laddavan, had been operating Spencer’s Custom Wood for about six years.
They both make home décor, including various mandalas, as well as cutting boards, cheese slicers, ice cream scoops and pizza cutters, all of exotic wood. Their wood types include purple heart and yellow heart from Central America, African padauk, African wenge and spalted pecan.
“I just started doing this myself,” he said. “I’m constantly trying to learn more.”
He got into laser woodworking by making a shoe wrack for his daughter, he said. His son, Nathan, 13, has a soap and bath balm business and usually occupies the booth next door.
Down the aisle, Jeanette Sheffield of Valley Mills waited on customers at Naughty Nettie’s, a children’s boutique featuring handmade clothing.
“I’ve been sewing since I was 12 years old,” she said.
Her most popular item is girls’ bell bottoms, she said. She also makes fleece pullovers, baby items and T-shirts.