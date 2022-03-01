Bibliophiles, clear room on your bookshelves.
The Friends of the Temple Public Library will hold the 2022 Mid-Winter Used Book Sale, which features used books, audio books, VHS tapes, compact discs and DVDs for sale, starting today.
Most items will be priced at $1 to $2 each.
The sale will be Wednesday through Saturday at the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. in downtown Temple.
Hours for the sale will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday; from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday; and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
A preview for group members will be held 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday. Memberships will be available at the sale.
Teachers will receive a 20% discount with ID every day except the final day of the sale.
For more information, contact the Temple Public Library at 254-298-5556 or visit www.friendsofthetemplepubliclibrary.org.