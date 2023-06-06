BELTON — Deborah Harrison called the murder of her son, Michael Swearingin, and the aftermath gut wrenching.
“Our world will never be the same,” she said. “Michael had so many friends. He never met anybody that didn’t love him, except for Cedric Marks.”
A jury found Marks, a former MMA fighter, guilty on May 24 in the killing of his ex-girlfriend, Jenna Scott, and her friend, Swearingin, at a Killeen residence on Jan. 3, 2019, before transporting their bodies to Clearview, Okla., where he buried them in a shallow grave on a vacant lot. The state is seeking the death penalty for Marks.
On Tuesday, Harrison — who has been seated with family, friends and her members from her church every day of the trial in the 426th District Court since it began in mid-April — testified to the extent of that grief, depression and “debilitating pain.”
“My daughter, (Rhonda), loved her little brother so much so when this happened she didn’t deal with it really well,” she said. “I think that increased her drinking and she would fall because she was legally blind. Then she died. I found her on the stairs in her apartment on Dec. 10, 2021 and I think that the loss of Michael caused that too.”
Her only comfort, Harrison emphasized, is that her children are all now in Heaven.
“I wouldn’t want him to leave that because we all want to go there someday,” she said as she turned her head and looked toward Marks. “Some of us may never go there unless they talk a little more to God.”
Harrison questioned Marks and his repeated statements from the past few weeks about how family is everything to him.
“He’s all about his children and how wonderful they are,” she said as several people in the gallery wiped tears from their eyes. “Well, what about my child? What about Karen’s child and Dorothy’s child? We’ve lost our children. Think about how that feels, Mr. Marks.
“Now, I will have no grandchildren. None.”
Accountability for deaths
Bell County Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Newell asked Harrison if she wants to make sure that the right person is held accountable for the slayings of the two Temple residents — a question that Marks asked Jonathan Scott, Jenna Scott’s father, just minutes before.
“Yes, I want the right person held accountable and I think he is being held accountable,” she said. “I think that he needs the strongest punishment available. He needs to be on death row until the day of his execution when he can harm nobody. If he’s in the general population with life without parole, he has the ability to escape maybe. I mean, we know he is capable in that area.”
Harrison had referenced when Marks spurred a nine-hour-long manhunt by 17 law agencies in the Conroe area after escaping from custody in 2019.
“I’m hurting terribly and will hurt till the day I see him again but there are a lot of people that miss him and are hurting, too,” she said.
Marks had only one comment when Bell County prosecutors passed Harrison as a witness.
“Ms. Harrison, please continue to be here for the rest of this trial,” he said.
That was not the only comment from Marks that turned the heads of dozens in the gallery of the 426th District Court on Tuesday, as he also asked for Jonathan Scott to pass along a message to Jenna Scott’s now 14-year-old daughter.
“Tell Emerie, I’m sorry,” he said.
The state rested its case following their testimonies.
Defense witnesses
Co-defendant Maya Maxwell was the first witness of the sentencing phase of the trial that Marks called to the stand.
During her testimony, Marks aggressively attempted to frame Maxwell and an unnamed ex-boyfriend of hers as the ones who killed Swearingin and Scott — a crime that he is already convicted of.
She adamantly denied each time.
“We’ll wait for the second trial,” Marks said. “Don’t worry.”
Earlier in the day, Marks, 48, was removed from the 426th District Court twice before noon for a series of outbursts while Ginell McDonough testified about Marks, her husband, and the VHS tapes he handed her in 2009 shortly after April Pease disappeared from a Minnesota women’s shelter.
Minnesota investigators — who believe Marks killed Pease to be granted temporary custody of their son, Adrian — charged Marks with second-degree murder for her death in 2019.
Marks outburst
“Whether or not I’m put to death, this is a dirty system, a dirty county and dirty people,” Marks said before a handful of Bell County Sheriff’s deputies escorted him from the courtroom.
Marks had wanted to be excused from the courtroom while the VHS tapes were played.
“You are here as your own attorney and need to be here for all phases of the trial to represent yourself,” 426th District Court Judge Steve Duskie told Marks.
Marks’ sentencing will continue at 9 a.m. on Wednesday in the 426th District Courtroom at the Bell County Justice Center in Belton.
Marks told Duskie that he has three witnesses he plans to call to the stand on Wednesday.