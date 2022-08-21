The Moffat Water Supply Corp. will receive a $600,000 loan from the Texas Water Development Fund to complete system improvements, a state agency decided late last week.
The Texas Water Development Board on Thursday approved the financial assistance, part of more than $24 million awarded for water and flood control projects.
Moffat Water Supply — at 5460 Lakeaire Boulevard near Lake Belton — will use the loan “to finance the construction of a water system improvement project,” the board said in a news release.
“In December 2018, the corporation received a $3,300,000 commitment from the Texas Water Development Fund for planning, acquisition, design and construction of a water system improvement project,” the agency said. “Early in the design phase, the project team determined that additional funding would be needed to complete construction due to rising costs.”
The water supplier will use the remaining project funds and the additional loan to construct a new gallon elevated storage tank and a new ground storage tank, as well as make pump station improvements. The project also will connect the new facilities to the existing distribution system.
“The corporation could save approximately $100,000 over the life of the loan by using the Texas Water Development Fund,” the agency said.
Barry Mansell, the water supplier’s former general manager, told the Telegram in 2018 that the state funding assistance would “be very helpful” as the water projects were in the planning stages with engineering complete.
Last year, the water system made significant progress by demolishing the old standpipe and receiving bids for the construction of the new 250,000-gallon elevated storage on Jubilee Springs Road.
Damon Boniface, Moffat Water Supply Corp. general manager, said the tank’s construction started in June 2022.
“It is estimated the tank will be in service by mid-June 2023,” Boniface said in a recent drinking water quality report. “The purpose of the new tank is to keep the water supply compliant with water storage capacity requirements based on the number of service connections in the system and provides an even hydraulic balance within the distribution.”
Boniface said several projects identified involve replacing smaller diameter lines with larger pipes to maintain adequate flow and pressure throughout the system.
“Providing safe, reliable and affordable drinking water to our customers is our priority and we are proud to say that our water continues to remain safe to drink,” he said.
Moffat Water Supply is currently urging Stage 1 voluntary water conservation measures to its customers as drought and heat continue this summer.
“Our distribution system is running almost continuously to keep up with demand, putting stress on our system equipment,” the supplier said in an alert on its website. “We sincerely hope to avoid more severe restrictions in the future, but we may be forced to do so if the drought conditions worsen.”
The Texas Water Development Board also awarded $13 million to the Parker County Special Utility District for water system improvements and $10.8 million to the Fort Bend County Levee Improvement District No. 7 for a flood mitigation project, according to the news release. The agency collects water data and assists with regional water and flood projects as well as administering financial aid programs.