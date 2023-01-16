Mount Zion Baptist Church in Temple was booming with cheering, clapping and praising on Monday morning, as hundreds of area residents took to the site for a Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration.
The NAACP Temple chapter led the annual service that commemorated the life of the noted civil rights leader before new officers and executive committee members were installed.
“Today we come here together as a community to honor the remarkable life of Martin Luther King Jr.,” Dr. Zoe Grant, the chapter’s newly elected president, said. “He was a minister, an activist and one of the most prominent leaders in the civil rights movement. His inner strength, wisdom and courage is hope for all Americans that they can dream of a future that one day the words — ‘We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal’ — would ring true and that everyone would realize the American dream.”
She emphasized his prowess for nonviolent protests.
“His legacy is best remembered by how much we accomplish by that method of protest,” said Grant, who relocated to Temple in 2016. “In our lifetime we must continue Dr. King’s work. This is today’s challenge as he is remembered across the nation.”
Temple Mayor pro tem Judy Morales echoed that sentiment.
“This is a special day,” she said. “We are recognizing a man that did not just talk the talk but walked the walk … and he inspired so many of us to be able to continue that walk.”
As part of the NAACP Temple chapter’s celebration, Morales, who will oversee economic development for the NAACP Temple chapter, read a proclamation that Temple Mayor Tim Davis issued.
“Martin Luther King Jr.’s voice was truly a voice that reached out against hostility, prejudice, ignorance and fear to touch the conscience of America as a land of freedom, equality, opportunity and brotherhood,” an excerpt from the proclamation said. “His preaching, his example and his leadership helped us to move closer to the ideals of which America was founded — that all people are created equal and are endowed with the incredible rights that government has the duty to respect and protect. The majestic of this message, the dignity of his bearance and the righteousness of his cause has a lasting legacy.”
The NAACP Temple chapter also planted four new trees for four longtime members — Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, St. James Lodge 71, Victory Missionary Baptist Church and St. James United Methodist Church — and adopted a fifth honor to honor the growth that is expected in the Temple community.
“The NAACP Temple branch will honor (Martin Luther King Jr.) with the adoption of one of the tallest trees in the MLK Festival Grounds,” she said. “The monument that we will place on it will be facing the African American Churches Historic District.”
Bryant Ward, a real estate agent with Temple-based Keeping It Realty, was among the many who enjoyed celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday — a day after what would have been King's 94th birthday.
“Such an amazing day celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with the Temple NAACP organization,” he said. “Always good running into friends from the community. Onward and upward from here.”
Local residents volunteered to clean up at James B. Wilson Park on Monday as part of Temple’s day of service to remember Dr. King.
Dozens of residents carried plastic bags and picked up trash at the park.