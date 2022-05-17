Bell County reported two new deaths due to COVID-19 on its dashboard Tuesday, raising the toll to 908 as cases rose slightly.
Bell County Public Health District Epidemiologist Costa Claver said the two new deaths were two women in their 70s and 90s, respectively.
Four new cases of the coronavirus were reported by the health district for a total of 110 active cases.
The county’s incidence rate went up to 30.31 cases per 100,000 residents in the county, more than double the 14.33 rate reported on May 11.
Of the 47,629 cases reported since the pandemic started, 46,611have recovered, and 908 people died.
The health district’s dashboard showed Trauma Service Area L had 16 of the 1,026 available hospital beds in the area taken up by COVID-19 patients. The service area covers about 512,799 residents in Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam and Mills counties.
No confirmed cases were reported in the Temple or Belton independent school districts dash- boards.
Salado ISD reported one case Saturday.
Killeen ISD reported four student cases on its dashboard.
Several places in Temple offer vaccinations and testing, including CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, the Veterans Administration hospital, and the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center and clinics.
Free at-home test kits are available at covidtests.gov. Tests are limited to four per household and are shipped through the U.S. Postal Service.