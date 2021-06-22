On the side of a Bell County road, Deputy Shawn Hearn became a hero for his life-saving measures on an infant girl.
The 63-year-old deputy — hailed for his efforts by officials at the Bell County Sheriff’s Department — took action Monday when a 911 call came in at about 5:30 p.m. from the Heidenheimer area.
“We received a 911 call from a foster mother stating that her 14-day-old baby had turned blue and became unresponsive while they were traveling in a vehicle,” Lt. Bob Reinhard said in a news release. “The foster mother had pulled her vehicle over, calling 911, and luckily, Deputy Hearn was close to the area and was able to respond very quickly.”
Hearn made his way to the 6100 block of East Business 190 in Heidenheimer.
Upon arrival, Hearn began performing CPR on the infant — and continued to do so for nine minutes until paramedics arrived.
The infant began breathing on her own once placed into an ambulance and was transported to a local hospital for further treatment, Reinhard said.
“Prior to EMS leaving the scene, and after turning the child over to paramedics, Deputy Hearn turned his focus on the foster mother who stood helplessly watching as all of this unfolded in front of her,” Reinhard said. “Deputy Hearn continued to comfort the mother through support and reassurance.”
The lieutenant said the foster mother told the department that the girl is now “doing well and breathing on her own.”
Reinhard the incident depicts the dedication and service of local law enforcement officers.
Hearn, who has years of experience in law enforcement, has been with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department for about a year and a half, Jeff Buuck, Sheriff’s chief deputy, said.
“We couldn’t be any more proud of Deputy Hearn for his service to the citizens of Bell County,” Reinhard said. “Good job, sir! Well done!”