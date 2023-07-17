A 16-year-old Temple teenager was identified Monday as the person who was found dead after calls about a Saturday morning vehicle burglary and subsequent shooting.
Mateo Martinez was the deceased individual, Nohely Mackowiak, the city of Temple’s communications and public relations division director, said.
The teenager, a former Temple ISD student, was found dead by Temple police officers in the 2300 block of Petersburg Lane after police were called at 4:44 a.m. about a vehicle burglary.
While police were in route to Petersburg Lane, another call came in for shots fired at the same location.
Upon arrival, a news release said, officers located the deceased person in a nearby location. Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene by Bell County Precinct 3, Place 2 Justice of the Peace Larry Wilkey.
A suspect, a 32-year-old Temple man, was arrested and taken to the Bell County Jail.
The Bell County Sheriff’s Department said Monday that the man was not formally charged and the Temple police felony hold for the suspect was released. He paid no bond.
The Telegram is not identifying the man since he has not been charged with a crime yet.
“Upon review of the case by the Bell County District Attorney’s Office, the man has been released at this time,” Mackowiak said. “The investigation is ongoing.”
Temple ISD officials said Martinez was a former student in the district and withdrew in November 2022.
The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information can contact Temple police at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.