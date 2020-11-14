“I would like to honor all who have served,” Keeyawnia Hawkins, Bell County Veterans Service Officer, told members of the Moffat Cemetery Association and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1820 during a Saturday morning tribute to veterans buried at the cemetery.
Earlier on the program, Sabrina Young, owner of Young’s Daughters Funeral Home in Temple, read a proclamation by Pres. Donald Trump. VFW Post No. 1820 Senior Vice Commander Kelly Hartbarger spoke on behalf of veterans.
In her remarks, Hawkins said she was proud of the devotion to duty and sacrifice that veterans have shown, “with due regard for the rights and privileges of others.” She then read the creeds of the various branches of the U.S. military.
It was 19 years ago, Hartbarger said, when she “signed the dotted line saying I would give my life … for my country.”
“I come from a very long line of veterans who have served this nation at home and abroad,” Hartbarger said. “To me being a veteran means that I’m willing to sacrifice myself for the greater good, for all humanity.”
“Our nation’s service members—past and present—and their families represent the very best of America,” began the presidential proclamation.
“The demands and challenges of military life are shared by the loved ones of our heroes,” it continued. “Spouses, parents, siblings, and children often shoulder increased burdens and responsibilities when their servicemen and women are called to duty.”
It also mentioned veterans carrying “painful memories” and “physical and emotional scars.”
“We will never forget our veterans who are suffering from mental health issues or the military families that are left behind by veteran suicide,” it continued. “No American warrior should ever be forgotten, and no military family should ever be left behind.”
Young then read the names of the veterans who are known to have been buried in the Moffat Cemetery, while relatives in the audience stood and Victoria Howard, MCA event coordinator, rang a small bell for each of them.
VFW Post 1820 Chaplain James Sneed gave the closing prayer.
Ruth Bell, MCA president, said the American flags placed on veterans’ graves throughout the cemetery had been there all week. There has been progress in the marking of veterans’ gravesites with military markers, she said. She credited Nancy Kelsey, of the Bell County Historical Commission, with helping to locate the graves of more veterans in the cemetery.
Howard said the MCA will continue to use ground radar to search for remains in the older part of the cemetery, where records are incomplete. Some of the headstones date as far back as the Spanish-American War and the Civil War, she said.