Bernard A. Harris presents “The New Space Economy: Changing the Face of STEM” on Friday at the Bell County Museum in Belton. Harris’ presentation was the kick off to the museum’s spring lecture series.

 Nan Dickson/Special to the Telegram

BELTON — We are at a moment in time when space is going to drive a new economy and we need to prepare our young people for it, Bernard A. Harris said Friday evening in the Roscoe Harrison Auditorium of the Bell County Museum.

