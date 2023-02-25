BELTON — We are at a moment in time when space is going to drive a new economy and we need to prepare our young people for it, Bernard A. Harris said Friday evening in the Roscoe Harrison Auditorium of the Bell County Museum.
His presentation, “The New Space Economy: Changing the Face of STEM,” kicked off the museum’s annual spring lecture series. In educational circles, STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and math.
Coleman Hampton, museum director, said Harris — born in Temple — was the first black astronaut and logged 438 hours in space shuttles.
Harris said his parents moved the family from Temple to Houston, and six years later “they split.”
“My mom was an educator,” he said. “She worked for the Department of Indian Affairs.”
With three children, she left for the Navajo Nation, which occupies parts of New Mexico, Arizona, Utah and Colorado, the largest reservation in the U.S. That was a godsend for the children, he said, moving from Houston’s inner city.
“That shows you that when you have adversity in your life … it can actually be an opportunity,” he said.
When the reservation sun went down, he said, lights appeared in the sky.
“I dreamed of stars and the heavens,” he said.
That began his dream of going into space. Then, on the black and white TV screen, he watched Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin walk on the moon.
“I decided to get a STEM education,” he said.
They moved back to Texas — to San Antonio, where he went to high school.
“It was wonderful,” he said. “President Kennedy came to Rice University and declared that we were going to the moon — and we did.”
Inspiration came from many sources, he said, and in 1990 he entered the astronaut program. He took classes for 8-10 hours a day, and studied a lot of science and medicine, including space medicine.
“Then you get selected as an astronaut,” he said.
The astronauts train two or three years for a mission, because each one has its own set of details.
Space flight
For a space shuttle takeoff, he said, everything on the launching pad weighs a total of 5 million pounds.
“It’s an incredible ride,” he said.
Rockets and fuel tanks fall off, he said, and the shuttle remains. The first stage is only two minutes, he said, and reaches an altitude of 100,000 miles.
“Above the atmosphere, there is no resistance to the vehicle,” he said. “It will start speeding up.”
They were at 250 nautical miles above the Earth, he said.
He showed photos of the curvature of the Earth below them and then of the crew inside. In space, he said, your face gets puffy and your eyes smaller.
“You get taller under micro gravity,” he said. “Over time, the body adapts.”
And the astronauts become anemic and prone to illnesses.
“We lose 1% of bone per month” he said. “We lose about 10-15% of our muscle mass. To go to the moon and Mars we’ve got to solve these issues.”
Bound for the moon, Mars
The international space station is about the size of two football fields, he said and is the biggest object in orbit. It goes around the Earth every 90 minutes.
He showed pictures of himself and another astronaut on a space walk. There were also photos of the escape vehicle, solar panels and the Earth’s glowing atmosphere below them.
What does the future hold? He said, “The international space station, the moon and Mars. The station’s been up there 20 years and is getting bigger. There will never be a time when we will not have humans in space.”
“We’re going to be living on the moon,” he said. “There will be cities on the moon.”
As far as the future of space is concerned, he said, “We are at the jumping off place.”
He wanted to talk about space, economy and the U.S., he said. Space assets that are being developed are fueling new industries and technologies, benefitting those on the ground.
He gave a few examples, including pacemakers, defibrillators and computers, all things that were developed in the space program.
“We’re going to end up with a lot of beneficial things to the Earth,” he said. “The return on the investment is about 7-1.”
Infinite opportunities
Technology is going to drive everything on Earth, where nine out of 10 jobs have not yet been invented, he said.
“How do you insure that our children are prepared for that future?” he said. “What is going to drive our economy? Our ability to have excellence in math and science.”
Are our youths prepared for that future? he asked.
“I don’t think so,” he said. “But we can be. That is my new mission, my terrestrial mission.”
A STEM education leads to a workforce that’s able to be competitive, he said.
Harris told everyone to trace a 3-foot square with their hand. If they were on the space station, he said, that 3-foot square would have 10,000 galaxies in it.
Then he showed a larger picture. There are more than 300 million galaxies that we know of, he said.
“We don’t believe there’s an end.”
It leads him to this motto, he said: “I am an infinite being with infinite possibilities.”
He reminds young people that they are infinite, he said, with great opportunity and potential.
“We were all born for a reason, something we are supposed to do,” he said. “The tragedy is that many of us don’t figure that out.”