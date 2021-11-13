One in an ongoing series.
For Bell County native Jack Oliver, flying is in his genes — which was handy during his decades of service in the U.S. Air Force.
The retired colonel, now 97, served in three wars — World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War — before finally leaving the service in 1974. During his time in the service, Oliver worked various roles in and around aircraft as well as a counter-intelligence agent for the government.
On Thursday, Oliver was the speaker at a Veterans Day wreath-laying ceremony at the military memorial outside Temple City Hall.
Born to a farming family south of Temple in 1924, Oliver spent more than 30 years in the U.S. Army and later the Air Force before finally returning home.
Oliver said many members of his family were in the military: his father was in the National Guard, a sister married a man in the Air Force, and his two younger brothers also served — one in the Navy, the other in the Air Force.
The military leader learned about responsibility at a young age when his father was deployed to Chicago to become headquarters commandant for the 5th Army.
At age 11, Oliver was left in charge of the farm during his father’s absence.
“We had mules, and he said, ‘I will get you a two-row Allis-Chalmers (planter). Do you think you can handle it with that?’” Oliver said.
“I said, ‘Man, can I handle it with that.’”
And he did.
Oliver would go on to graduate high school in 1942, go to Texas A&M University and then enroll in the Army.
Entering the Army
The entire A&M class enrolled all at once, Oliver said.
He wasn’t worried about joining the military but excited instead. It was just the normal thing to do during World War II, he said.
Flying was always Oliver’s goal when joining the Army. He first served as bombardier-navigator during the war.
“I always wanted to fly, nothing else appealed to me at all,” he said.
Serving in the Army Air Force, which would become the Air Force in 1947, Oliver worked multiple jobs.
Oliver said the crews of these aircraft needed to know how to do every job in case someone was injured or killed. He said he once had to take over flying a plane, before he got fully certified, to keep it from crashing.
Military experience
During the war, Oliver mainly flew in missions centered around the Mediterranean region including southern Italy and the north of Africa.
The enemy was not the only thing Oliver had to look out for when flying missions. He said locals would occasionally try to strip parts after the plane landed.
“If they could get in the airplanes they would try and steal, especially the clocks,” Oliver said. “Oh, did they want the clocks. Because they could buy and sell them.”
While he was serving, Oliver said, he did have the chance to come in contact with some nuclear weapons as well as nuclear waste.
Oliver’s daughter, Sandra Oliver, said her father actually had to physically go and pick up some of this radioactive waste with his hand. She said her father was lucky not to be affected by the material, which can cause diseases such as cancer.
Oliver pointed out that the military had told him and others about the danger of nuclear materials before having him handle them.
Intelligence operations
While serving, Oliver eventually was moved into working on the intelligence side of the military by doing various confidential missions. He said this was hard for him and his family since he was not able to say where he was going or what he was doing.
“They right promptly put me into counter-intelligence because I knew everything that was going on,” Oliver said.
While he was working intelligence, specifically in counterintelligence operations, Oliver said he needed to keep his certification because he would fly for some missions as well.
One example of this, Oliver recalled, was when he woke up one day and found an aircraft on the runway of the base he was at. The military had brought the plane there just to keep him current with his certification.
“I always had an airplane, I don’t know why but I always had an airplane,” Oliver said. “I couldn’t even turn around and there would be an airplane to fly and I flew to stay current. I am out there in the brush, and they are providing airplanes so I can stay current.”
Extensive travel
During this time, Oliver worked all over the world, traveling to areas around South America, Australia and even Antarctica.
Sandra Oliver said her father once flew into Paraguay only to encounter natives once he landed. The natives were perplexed as they were unfamiliar with planes, she said.
“They landed way up in the mountains and when he landed, they looked all around this primitive air strip, and it was surrounded by headhunters,” Sandra said. “They didn’t know what he was, much less what he landed.”
Back to Bell
Oliver said that after leaving the military he eventually came back to Bell County, still making time to fly when possible.
Though out of the military, Oliver continued to serve his community by becoming a Bell County commissioner for 12 years with local support. He said some officers at Fort Hood liked him since he was in the Army first before it became the Air Force.
While his time in the military had its ups and downs, Oliver said he didn’t regret it.
“It was fantastic. It was a wonderful world and I would do every bit of it again,” he said.