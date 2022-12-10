Behind the scenes at Temple’s Christmas parade, the city’s protectors kept watch to ensure public safety.
The Monday event — full of holiday cheer with dozens of lighted entries and a tree lighting with foam “snow” — is the result of six months of planning by several city departments, including the Temple Police Department, Temple Fire & Rescue, Parks and Recreation, and Public Works.
Before the 76th annual event started, city streets near the parade route were blocked with police and fire vehicles as well as heavy-duty municipal trucks. Their operators were stationed nearby.
The result: a tightly controlled parade route with access points at the start and end. The security plan is meant to deter holiday incidents that occurred in other cities, resulting in injuries or loss of life.
The Temple parade — one of the largest lighted Christmas parades in Texas — included dozens of illuminated entries including commercial floats, marching bands and a special appearance by Santa Claus. This year’s parade theme was “It’s a Groovy Christmas.”
Pete Fredenburg, former University of Mary Hardin-Baylor head football coach with a record of 231-39 games in 24 seasons, served as the parade’s grand marshal.
The parade began at 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of East Adams Avenue and North Eighth Street.
The 1.4-mile route proceeded west along Adams Avenue, passed by City Hall and then continued down West Adams Avenue to North 23rd Street. The parade ended at Temple High School, 415 N. 31st St.
Temple Police officers maintained a strong presence along the route Monday night.
Officers patrolled the route on bicycles and utility task vehicles, zipping up and down the route.
Others — including Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds and Deputy Chief Jeff Clark — drove vehicles in the parade, adding to the roaming security measures.
Temple’s SWAT team was centrally stationed south of City Hall at the intersection of West Adams Avenue and Third Street.
“SWAT was there as a deterrence,” Kiara Nowlin, Temple communications and public relations manager, said. “All uniformed officers and their vehicles reassure everyone that we have their safety and security as our primary mission.”
Thirty-five Temple Police Department officers were involved, including school resource officers and the Honor Guard, which marched in the parade.
Additional police protection during the Temple parade was provided by the Killeen Police Department and Bell County constables, Nowlin said.
Controlled access
Creating an impenetrable barrier for the parade route was the top priority.
“TPD used 25 marked patrol vehicles and other police vehicles that acted as traffic control points and as beacons for anyone who had questions,” Nowlin said. “Temple Fire & Rescue used two blocking trucks and three UTVs for EMS and other safety purposes.”
Sixteen Public Works trucks “were also instrumental in traffic safety,” Nowlin said.
Roaming officers were available to respond if a situation occurred, she said.
“The officers on bicycles and in the golf cart were in the staging area as safety before the parade started and were a quick response to any situation since they could get up and down the streets without leaving a traffic control point,” Nowlin said. “Those officers were able to talk with the crowd, answer questions and respond to any situation quickly. They could move safely and effectively where cars could not.”
Temple resident Jose Lopez, 38, was at the parade with his common-law spouse, Francis Barreto, and her mother, Carmen Rodriguez of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.. They arrived early for a good viewing spot in the bleachers set up by City Hall.
The Temple Christmas parade is always a “safe, fun event,” Lopez said. “I come every year I can.”
No event problems
Nowlin said there were no arrests or disturbances at the Monday parade.
Participating city departments, she said, will review the event in-depth to determine any potential issues or changes that could be made for future events.
“TPD is included in this meeting,” she said.