BELTON — A Temple mother scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday in a Bell County courtroom failed to show for the hearing, according to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office.
Tameria Emily Howard, 38, convicted of endangering a child by criminal negligence — for allowing her 11-year-old to drive a vehicle — was to be sentenced at 2 p.m. in the 27th District Court with Judge John Gauntt presiding. The charge is a state jail felony.
Howard was criminally responsible for the crash of a Ford Explorer on Oct. 20, 2011, because she let her young daughter drive an SUV at a high speed into a house.
Representing Howard is Belton attorney Michael Magana, and prosecuting for the state is Assistant District Attorney Dana Nelson.