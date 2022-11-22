A Travis County jury determined that a 16-year-old boy was responsible for fatally shooting another boy and dumping his body in Bell County.
The body of 16-year-old Rigo Bautista Dominguez was found in the trunk of a car found abandoned in Harker Heights on May 6, 2021 — the same day a young woman and her mother told the Austin Police Department details about the shooting and told them where to find the body.
The Austin American-Statesman reported Friday that a jury found the teenager responsible for Bautista’s slaying. It was the first juvenile jury trial in Travis County in the last decade, the newspaper said.
“State District Judge Rhonda Hurley allowed the American-Statesman to observe the trial with the stipulation that the Statesman not publish the suspect’s name,” the newspaper reported. “Juvenile criminal records are not public.”
Hurley will sentence the boy at a future date after additional evidence is presented in court.
A Travis County public defender focused on the young woman who went to Austin Police and showed the jury a video of the young woman at a Walmart buying cleaning supplies on the day of the murder. The witness, who received testimonial immunity, did not admit to going to Walmart until confronted with the video.
Prosecutors, Hurley said, “built a case on someone who is not believable, who is not credible,” attorney Kameron Johnson said in court.
“All that Walmart stuff is just about the cleanup,” prosecutor Rickey Jones said in the Statesman report. “None of its about who pulled the trigger.”
Prosecutor Alicia Crowley told jurors, “He told her he’d killed a boy, and he needed her help.”
Investigators found bloody clothes and a necklace that belonged to Bautista Dominguez under the bed of the suspect’s sister. DNA analysis showed that the blood on the clothes had an extreme high probability of being the victim’s blood, the Statesman reported.