The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor continued efforts to provide students impacted by the coronavirus financial relief when they publicly launched a COVID-19 Student Relief Fund on Monday.
Faculty, who called students for a check-in during quarantine, said they often discussed the economic impact the pandemic is having on the student body and their families.
Some students expressed concerns they may not be able to return for classes in the fall, UMHB spokesman James Stafford said.
“As we were asking students how we could pray for them, many mentioned parents who had lost their jobs or that they had lost their jobs. Many of them mentioned that finances were going to be a struggle,” Rebecca O’Banion, UMHB’s vice president for development, said in a news release. “As a result of that, we started thinking about how we could help these students who had been affected financially.”
Stafford said more than $30,000 was raised before the fund’s public launch Monday. People interesting in helping can donate at umhb.edu/studentrelief.
“We are going to help as many students as we can. We are constantly amazed by the generosity of our alumni and our friends towards Mary Hardin-Baylor,” O’Banion said. “During this time we appreciate more than ever those who are still giving in the midst of these uncertain times.”
UMHB also was awarded $1,774,346 for emergency financial aid grants to students through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund in April — a fund that provided Texas institutions of higher education more than $1 billion of the $14 billion made available from the CARES Act.