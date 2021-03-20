Shawn Reynolds has a lingering, raspy cough — a reminder of his recent battle with COVID-19.
The chief of the Temple Police Department, who started his job in the summer, said he was hit hard by the coronavirus and required an emergency hospital stay.
Reynolds, in an interview with the Telegram, said he had been “very good about wearing masks when we couldn’t socially distant” and it remains unclear how exactly he contracted the virus.
However, the virus struck hard at Reynolds, who said he has seasonal allergies and is prone to pneumonia.
“It was Jan. 27 when I felt just something shifted and I didn’t come back to work until we started disaster operations in the emergency operations center” when the Feb. 14 winter storm struck Central Texas, Reynolds said.
The chief said he had nearly all of the classic COVID-19 symptoms.
“I didn’t lose my smell and taste for a while, but I had fever, diarrhea, cough,” he said. “I didn’t get the body aches or the muscle aches or headaches, but my wife got it as well and that’s what she had. She had more of the muscle aches and body aches.”
The infection made him feel ill and “different.”
“Whatever day it was, something’s different and I suspected I had COVID and was tested two days later,” Reynolds said. “I got the results two days after that. Six days after that, it was Friday night into Saturday morning, I’d slept for about 20 hours and really woke feeling really good.
“Then about a half hour (later), my breathing — I couldn’t control it and I couldn’t regulate it, so (I) went in and woke up my wife and said ‘You need to call 911,’” he said.
“Of course, that set off a whole other flurry of emotions,” Reynolds said. “It was pretty challenging.”
Reynolds said he is now healthy and happy to be recovering from the virus.
He said he wants to increase his community contact as cases decrease and more people are vaccinated.
“COVID’s really been a weird year. To start as a chief of an organization, I had an entirely different plan in my mind from when I got here,” Reynolds said. “We’ve still been able to do some of those, with getting out and talking with different groups of individuals and meeting folks, but certainly I would have liked to have a more robust opportunity to engage with the community and the public.
“But I’ve met with tons of folks, all kinds of different church organizations, advocacy groups, NAACP and LULAC, Wake Up Temple group,” he said.
Bennie Walsh, NAACP Temple branch president, said he has appreciated being able to meet with Reynolds frequently, including after a recent use-of-force issue.
“He’s very good about keeping in touch,” Walsh previously told the Telegram.
Reynolds said that community contact is a constant goal.
“I believe the public has the absolute right to have contact and a connection with the chief of police,” he said.