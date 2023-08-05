BELTON — Hundreds of comic, anime, TV, movie and videogame fans were lining the outside the Bell County Expo Center an hour before doors opened Saturday for the 2023 Bell County Comic Con. Thousands more would make their way through the convention by the end of the day.
Saturday was the second time Drew Richmond, dressed as Kristin the Goddess of Death, trekked from Round Rock for the Bell County convention.
She said the community is what keeps her coming back to the event.
“It was just so lovely meeting a bunch of people who have the same interests and seeing all of the beautiful cosplays,” Richmond said. “If you just look around you see so many amazing cosplays, and you can tell they put so much love and work into them.”
According to the convention’s website, 25 celebrity and comic artist guests were expected to attend. One of the featured celebrities was a highlight for Treg Wells, who made the 3.5-hour trip from Longview for his first Bell County Comic Con experience.
“So far, my favorite thing is that Chuck Norris is here,” said Wells, who was dressed as D. Va from the videogame “Overwatch.” “That’s pretty cool. You don’t get to meet Walker, Texas Ranger often ... especially when you’re dressed as a girl.”
It also was Killeen resident Gauge Douglas’ first time visiting the convention. Her friend Ava Adams of Nolanville came with her as Shōta Aizawa from the anime “My Hero Academia.” Douglas was dressed as Junko Enoshima from “Danganronpa,” minus the hair momentarily as she removed her wig for some reprieve from the hot sun while waiting in one of the drink vendor’s lines.
“I’ve been coming to this comic con for a couple years, but this is (Douglas’) first time,” Adams said.
“Yeah, this is definitely my first time,” Douglas said with a laugh. “If I can find a wig that’s not this sweaty next year, I’ll definitely be coming back.”
Johnny Huang, who organizes the convention, said between 35,000 and 40,000 guests are expected at the two-day event, but they wouldn’t have the final count until the event ends today. The event last year saw about 37,000 people, according to Huang.
While it hasn’t happened before, Huang said the convention would stop selling passes if they hit the 40,000 mark.
“We haven’t reached that threshold before, but we’re getting pretty close,” Huang said.
The convention will continue from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today.
Tickets were still available online Saturday evening in limited quantity. Sunday passes cost $35 for adults, $10 for ages 13-17 and $5 for 4- to 12-year-olds.