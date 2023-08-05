Bell County Comic Con 2023

Drew Richmond, dressed as Kristin the Goddess of Death, travelled Saturday from Round Rock to attend the Bell County Comic Con at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton.

 Paris Jones/Telegram

BELTON — Hundreds of comic, anime, TV, movie and videogame fans were lining the outside the Bell County Expo Center an hour before doors opened Saturday for the 2023 Bell County Comic Con. Thousands more would make their way through the convention by the end of the day.