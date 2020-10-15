KILLEEN — A jury’s decision to remove former Bell County Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown from her Precinct 4, Place 1 seat was affirmed this week by the Texas Eighth Court of Appeals.
“The court has considered this cause on the record and concludes there was no error in judgment,” the ruling issued Monday said of the 2019 jury verdict.
A three-day trial held in February 2019 resulted in a jury verdict that Brown committed official misconduct or incompetence while performing her duties. The trial court said Brown must be removed from office.
Brown, a Killeen resident, said Thursday that she wasn’t aware of the appellate ruling against her by the Eighth Court of Appeals.
“I’ll have to go to a higher court of appeal then,” Brown said in an interview with the Telegram. “I really expected this because they’re all Republicans.”
Brown said she still considers herself to be a judge.
“It was Bell County Sheriff Eddy Lange who told me to ‘appeal, appeal, appeal,’ Brown said. “I will never let this go until the appeals process is heard throughout this nation.”
Brown appealed pro se from her judgment but she never asked for a clerk’s record or reporter’s record for her appeal. The clerk filed the record on her own, but no reporter’s record was available for the court.
The former JP committed six acts of official misconduct by malfeasance, two acts of official misconduct by nonfeasance and 13 instances of incompetency, according to the Bell County Attorney’s office. The jury ordered Brown’s immediate removal from office.
In her pro se brief, Brown didn’t clearly define issues for the court, the ruling said. She said the evidence didn’t support the judgment, the removal was double jeopardy and was improper because of some “suspicion of collusion” to remove her from office based on bias because of her gender, race and political affiliation.
Since Brown didn’t submit a court reporter’s record — and didn’t respond to many letters from the court to her that indicated she didn’t comply with procedures — the court couldn’t consider her arguments.
Brown made national headlines when the Telegram reported that she set an unconstitutional but record-setting $4 billion bond for a 2016 Killeen murder suspect in February 2017.
The jurors unanimously decided 16 of 17 issues were true and that Brown engaged in official misconduct, was grossly incompetent or grossly negligent and had physical or mental defects she didn’t have when she was elected in November 2016.
In March 2019, Brown responded to the jury issues by declaring, “I’m not incompetent.”
On the first day of court, questions were asked about how Brown magistrates cases and sets bonds, her controversial Facebook post that compared police officers to the Ku Klux Klan and the intentional $4 billion bond.
Brown said she knowingly violated rules set by the State Commission on Judicial Conduct.
A forensic clinical psychologist and clinical neuropsychologist said they had diagnosed Brown with a mild neurological disorder on the second day of the trial.
Bill Cooke, Bell County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4, Place 2, was called to the stand by the prosecution. When Cooke was asked why some of his heavy caseload wasn’t transferred to Brown, Cooke said, “Because of circumstances. I have apprehension in letting any of my cases be heard by Judge Brown.”
Brown’s attorney, David Fernandez, thought maybe she wasn’t accepted because of racism in Bell County or because she wasn’t a former law enforcement officer like previous justices of the peace.
During the trial, Killeen attorney Dan Corbin made the comment to describe Brown, “The lights were on but no one was home.”
The 10-person jury said Brown had 16 of the 17 issues the members were asked to evaluate. The jury unanimously voted to remove Brown from office.
On Thursday, Brown said she isn’t fighting just for herself.
“I’m fighting for the 23,971 disenfranchised Democratic voters who voted for me,” she said, even though a Democrat was named to replace her.
She called her jury trial “a classic Jim Crow” trial. “I am for fair justice for everyone,” Brown said.