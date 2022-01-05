Temple police will meet with residents at a coffee event Friday afternoon.
Coffee with a Cop, a regular event hosted by the Temple Police Department, will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at the Black Rifle Coffee Co., 111 N. General Bruce Drive in Temple.
“Stop by Black Rifle Coffee Company from 4 - 6pm, and get to know your local officers,” the Temple Police Department said in a post on Twitter. “We look forward to seeing you there!”
Temple Police Officer Cody Close said officers of all ranks are open to talking to the community.
“This is to bring the community together to talk to us in an informal manner,” Close told the Telegram in November. “They can talk to us in a way that is not as intimidating as us coming to their house or them coming to the station.”
Close said no topic is off the table, and the public is more than welcome to speak to officers of all ranks in the department.