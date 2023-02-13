Lunas in love

Patsy Ewing and Ed Luna got married in 1956, and were one of very few interracial couples in Temple at the time. Patsy, who later served three terms on the Temple City Council and was known as a champion for city parks, said the couple had to leave town on dates and after they were married, they still faced obstacles not presented to single-race families of the day.

 Courtesy

Tuesday is Valentine’s Day — a day of romance and great joy — but here’s a tale of a forbidden love that was a Temple secret for years.