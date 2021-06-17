Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott called the district’s first citizen advisory committee meeting on Thursday at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center “a good starting point.”
The newly-assembled collective was developed to help gauge taxpayer support for a potential 2021 bond that would be decided through two propositions.
Ott told the Telegram that the first proposition is currently estimated to fall between $165 million to $175, while the second proposition for improvements to Wildcat Stadium is estimated at $6.5 million.
“I don’t know how this (bond) is going to shape out but ... when you invest in your school system in Temple, and when you invest in your kids and staff in Temple … they deliver,” Ott said during the meeting. “That’s what happens, and this will keep us at the front of the pack and will keep us going forward in the future.”
Although the propositions’ dollar amounts — funding that would pay for a new southeast elementary campus, classroom additions to 14 existing schools, food service facility renovations, and modern upgrades to restrooms and seating at Wildcat Stadium — are currently fluid, administrators stressed how each project will benefit students for years to come.
The scope of improvements are in preparation for Temple ISD’s current and future rise in enrollment — growth that is expected to reach more than 9,700 students by the 2025-26 school year as more than 6,900 future housing lots are planned within its boundaries, according to Templeton Demographics.
“Thornton Elementary is full. Raye-Allen Elementary is full,” Ott said. “We have not added a new school in TISD … which is why this is so exciting ... since the late ‘90s,” Ott said. “We don’t want kids in portables anymore.”
While a community survey showed support for a $185 million bond, Ott said the district will continue to seek the lowest costs.
“One of the top priorities of Temple ISD is to meet and exceed the expectations of our community,” Ott said. “Therefore, it stands to reason that the only way to begin a bond planning process is to engage the community. Transparency and collaboration are the primary drivers behind this process and will be from start to finish.”
If the school board OKs the proposed bond by Aug. 16, it would call for a Nov. 2 election.
“It is now time we prepare for the future,” Dan Posey, Temple ISD’s school board president, said during the meeting. “Through this bond we will take care of our existing families while preparing for our new families coming into this district. Our goal in developing our bond package is to do this in a collaborative, transparent and professional manner.”
Susan Luck, a retired licensed professional counselor and Temple High School graduate, thought the meeting went well.
“I feel that our school district is doing a tremendous job of keeping its own staff information… and doing a really incredible job of helping parents and the community know what our kids need,” she said. “As a community member, I truly think it’s so important — if I’m going to live in a community — to be a part of that community and help support what’s going on.”
Luck said she believed the bond will be supported by the community.
“I really believe our community will embrace (the bond) because I feel that our school district has really looked at every schools’ needs for updating,” she said. “With the next two meetings coming up, I look forward to the opportunity of making sure people that I’m in contact with in my neighborhood and other places that I frequent on a weekly basis … that they get involved. They have the opportunity and it’s all about us helping the district.”
Christine Parks, Temple ISD’s chief of communications, said the district hopes to see even more residents participating in the future, as stakeholders will have the opportunity to begin prioritizing on July 8 — a meeting where attendees will have the chance to review cost breakdowns. The third and last meeting will be held on Aug. 4, according to Temple ISD.
“We just want to encourage any taxpayer, citizen and parent to come out and be a part of this process,” she told the Telegram. “Input from our community is what matters, because our school systems are here to support our community … so we are looking forward to having as many people here throughout this process as possible.”