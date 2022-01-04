A Temple man wanted in connection with an April drive-by shooting was arrested Dec. 30.
Wil’Ontae Brazell, 19, was arrested on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest with a deadly weapon.
According to an arrest affidavit filed by Temple Police on April 26, 2021, officers responded to a shooting at about 12:59 a.m. at the Renata Square Apartments after receiving several 911 calls. One described a silver vehicle involved in the shooting.
As part of the investigation, the affidavit said, investigators recovered surveillance video of the shooting depicting a silver four-door vehicle heading northbound on South 30th Street, which goes along the west side of the complex.
“The video shows shots being fired from the silver four-door vehicle,” the affidavit said. “The shots came from the rear driver’s side. The shots are going towards a group of people in the Renata Square Apartment Complex parking lot. Some of the people being shot at take cover, and some return fire.”
Once at the scene, officers noted in the affidavit interviewing a woman identified from the footage.
“She stated she arrived at the Renata Square parking lot shortly before the shooting began,” the affidavit said. “She stated she observed a Nissan Altima turn off its lights and begin shooting in her direction.”
Later that day, at around 2:06 a.m. Deputies with the Bell County Sheriff’s office were involved in pursuing a silver vehicle allegedly driven by Brazell.
“Two passengers fled,” the affidavit said. “Wil’Ontae Brazell, Kenneth Rector, and another person remained and were detained. “Kenneth Rector was seated in the rear driver side of the vehicle. Inside of the vehicle, several spent shell casings were recovered. Shell casings recovered in the vehicle matched shell casings recovered (at the parking lot of Renata Square).”
Court records show an open case for Rector on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge but no arrest.
In April, Brazell was arrested for evading police and posted a $10,000 bond to be released, court records show.
City of Temple spokeswoman Kiara Nowlin confirmed an active warrant for Brazell but did not have details about the Dec. 30 arrest.
Bell County Sheriff’s Lt. Stacey McClinton said he was either arrested in court or turned himself in, causing her department to be the arresting agency.
Brazell was being held at the Bell County Jail in lieu of a $100,000 bond.