Local Republicans for Texas House and Texas Senate easily won their races Tuesday night.
Texas House District 54 incumbent Brad Buckley and Texas House District 55 incumbent Hugh Shine overwhelming won reelection, according to unofficial results from Bell County.
Senate District 24 nominee Pete Flores was leading in his race with an estimated 85% of the vote over several counties, including Bell.
State House District 55
In Texas House District 55, which was rezoned to include parts of Central Bell County, incumbent Hugh Shine, R-Temple, easily beat Killeen Democrat Tristian Sanders.
Shine was leading with about 61% of votes while Sanders had about 39%, according to unofficial election results. About 86% of the vote was counted by late Tuesday night.
Shine currently serves on the House Committee on Business & Industry, which focuses on manufacturing, wages and regulation of businesses. He serves on the House Committee on Ways & Means, which focuses on property taxes and state revenue.
A recent focus for Shine has been property taxes in the state, which he has aimed to reform and lower.
“I am pleased with the passage of conservative bills during this legislative session, but know there is more to be done,” Shine said. “I am thankful for the governor signing HB 988, but this is just the beginning of creating meaningful property tax reform, and I will continue working towards further property tax initiatives when I am reelected.”
In a January interview with FME News Service, Sanders expressed interest in addressing crime and education issues across the state.
Sanders said he hopes to improve all forms of education across the state, including the humanities which have been neglected.
“When I talk about education, I mean all forms of education,” Sanders said. “Whether it’s adults or children, we all value education and can agree that it needs to be better for the sake of our posterity.”
State House District 54
For state House District 54, incumbent Brad Buckley, R-Salado, won with about 63% of the voting ballots over challenger Jonathan Hildner, a Democrat from Killeen. Hildner had about 37%, according to early unofficial election results. About 84% of all votes were counted.
Buckley said he supported the state moving further away from STAAR tests in schools, replacing them with tests that have a national focus.
“I have co-authored and voted for legislation in both sessions to move away from the STAAR test,” Buckley said. “In order to fulfill the federal testing requirement, I support using the SAT, ACT and other nationally normed exams to be options for this, as well as allowing local school districts to use their own benchmark exams to measure student progress and growth.”
Similarly, Hildner said he supported a move away from the STAAR test and a look toward more efficient and fair ways to test children’s progress.
Hildner told FME News Service that, if elected, he would work to support abortion rights in the state. He said he knows not every pregnancy can be healthy and wants that choice to be between a woman and her doctor.
“The reality is that there are many reasons why someone might choose, with the highly trained support of their medical professionals, to terminate a pregnancy,” Hildner said. “It is my belief that these decisions are hard enough without bringing political games into them. I support the bodily autonomy of all Texans, and the pregnant woman in question would receive my sympathy and my commitment that I will fight to ensure equitable, high quality medical care for all Texans.”
Senate District 24
Pete Flores, a former state senator from Pleasanton, declared victory Tuesday night after mounting a comeback bid for the state’s upper chamber earlier this year that won him the Republican nomination for the newly redrawn Senate District 24, which includes Bell County.
Flores — who won a heated primary runoff against homebuilder and veteran Raul Reyes in the spring — was easily leading his Democratic challenger Kathy Jones-Hospod, according to unofficial early results.
Flores had 64% of the vote compared to 36% for Jones-Hospod.
“As your state senator, I will oppose the Biden administration’s radical policies that have damaged the oil and gas industry, killed jobs, increased gas prices and drove inflation,” Flores said in a Twitter post.
Senate District 24 is a mostly rural district that runs from Flores’ hometown of Pleasanton, curves around San Antonio to go up into the Hill Country and north of Austin to include Bell County.
Jones-Hospod, the Democrat running for the seat, said the district’s boundaries are gerrymandered to aid Republicans.
“This is gerrymandering … SD24 is the T-Rex-shaped district,” she said on her website. “It’s designed to suppress votes.”
Jones-Hospod, an engineer, said freedom and democracy are the cornerstones in America.
“I will continue to fight for the rights and freedom of every Texan,” she said. “Gerrymandering and voter suppression damage democracy. Protecting our votes is priority.”