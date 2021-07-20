A construction project on Interstate 35 in Belton is rescheduled to begin at 7 tonight.
The Texas Department of Transportation striping and milling operation will prompt various lane closures on southbound I-35 between Sixth Avenue and Loop 121 tonight. Rain prompted the cancelation of scheduled work on Monday evening, spokesman Jake Smith said.
During the closure, exit ramps to Main Street/State Highway 317, Interstate 14 and Loop 121 are subject to possible closure.
The work is scheduled to end at 6 a.m. Wednesday morning
At 7 p.m. Wednesday, TxDOT crews will close the two inside northbound mainlanes of I-14 between Loop 121 and Central Avenue.
The on-ramps to Loop 121, Holland Road, I-14 eastbound frontage road, and the inside eastbound inside mainlane of I-14 will be closed during this time. Closures and work will end at 6 a.m. Thursday morning.
At 7 p.m. Thursday, a full freeway closure is planned on the northbound mainlanes of I-35 between Loop 121 and Central Avenue as well as the full closure of eastbound mainlanes of I-14, Smith said.
All I-35 traffic will be directed to exit at Main Street/SH 317. The on-ramps for Loop 121, Holland Road, and I-14 eastbound frontage road will be closed.
Eastbound I-14 traffic will be directed to exit Connell Street. The I-14 westbound exit ramp will also be closed. The closures and work are set to end at 6 a.m. Friday morning.
Although rain is not forecast for the remainder of the week, all work is dependent on weather, field conditions and work progress, Smith said.
Signage will be in place to inform motorists of roadwork and traffic control operations. Updates and information posted regularly on Twitter at @TxDOTWaco.
TxDOT encourages motorists to slow down, pay attention, eliminate all distractions, and watch for road crews.