Belton Independent School District’s board of trustees met in a closed session on Monday night to discuss Superintendent Matt Smith’s contract.
No action was taken during the special board meeting although the Telegram reported in late February that trustees were expected to consider renewing Smith’s contract in March — a month following the second-year superintendent’s first board evaluation.
Suzanne McDonald, Belton ISD’s school board president, previously said trustees placed an emphasis on three general areas when making their superintendent appraisal in early February: district goals and key progress measures; leadership and management duties; and academic progress.
Although COVID-19 led to minimal available data on key progress measures and academic progress, McDonald was pleased with Smith’s performance in Belton ISD to date.
“He’s been a breath of fresh air for the Big Red Community,” the school board president said.
Despite the unexpected challenges faced during his first year with Belton ISD, Smith said he is ready to continue building Belton ISD up.
“Obviously, every district in the nation, every district in the state has been dealt challenges that we didn’t anticipate a year ago,” Smith previously told the Telegram. “Yes, we’ve had to be responsive. Yes, we’ve had to talk COVID more than any of us wanted to. But, yes, we’ve also kept things moving forward.”
Smith’s district also is in the process of forming its first strategic plan — a document that will guide future decisions and lay out goals, such as staff and facility needs. He said the plan is expected to be completed in the summer, as Belton ISD’s enrollment is projected to surpass 13,000 students later this year.
“In a lot of my work over the last year, we spent a lot of time really trying to understand the current state of things in Belton ISD,” he said. “That means being able to ask about it during listening sessions with every campus … and ask people: What are you really proud of? What’s going great? What are we struggling with? What’s the current state of affairs in our school district?”
Trustees hired Smith a week before he assumed his role as superintendent on Feb. 27, 2020. His salary is currently set at $230,000 — $71,637 higher than the average superintendent, according to information from the Texas Association of School Boards and the Texas Association of School Administrators.