Four Temple residents were displaced Sunday morning after firefighters extinguished a fire that started in a shed and ignited an adjacent home.
The incident occurred Sunday morning in the 1100 block of South 11th Street, according to Santos Soto, spokesman for Temple Fire & Rescue.
“Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from a shed next to the garage of the residence,” Soto said in a news release. “As firefighters extinguished the flames, it was noted that fire had traveled through the eave of the house, igniting the adjacent wall and attic. Crews quickly knocked down the fire, limiting structural damage to the home.”
The residents, along with their pets, were safely evacuated without injury.
The agency, aided by Temple police and Temple EMS, responded with seven units and 18 personnel.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, Soto said.