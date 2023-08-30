Temple ISD will join other school districts across the state in a lawsuit regarding the Texas accountability system after trustees approved a resolution to participate as an intervenor on Wednesday.
Although educators are not unfamiliar to the idea of standards changing — as Texas has replaced its statewide assessment several times over the past three decades — Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott stressed how a lack of transparency with educators and a rushed timeline for its implementation has worried him and his peers.
“The A-F ratings applied to these new standards will confuse the public. For example, Temple ISD improved in 19 of 23 indicators across the district and Temple High School improved in all seven out of seven measures, but the district and campus stand to drop a letter grade in ratings,” he said. “These ratings will lead to at least seven out of every 10 campuses dropping numerically across the state and will have the most drastic correlation between poverty and low ratings Texas has ever seen.”
Temple ISD called the removal of a transition year for the implementation of new standards a violation of Texas Education Code 39.0542 under state law.
“The (Texas Education Agency) did not provide the district information regarding the changes to the A-F Accountability System prior to the start of the 2022-23 school year, and still has not provided a full explanation of the rules and methodologies that are being used retroactively to determine district and campus ratings,” Temple ISD spokesman Jon Wallin said in a news release. “The district does not know the expectations set by the state of Texas for school districts and has been unable to adjust to the TEA’s new accountability measures and allocate district resources in a manner required to meet state standards.”
In April, Raise Your Hand Texas, an Austin-based nonprofit organization that places an emphasis on education advocacy and public policy solutions, called on state legislators to better support children when it comes to measuring student success through the Texas accountability system.
“A single test should not be the sole indicator of school and student performance, but that’s today’s system in a nutshell,” Libby Cohen, the senior director of advocacy for Raise Your Hand Texas, said in a news release.
Michelle Smith, the executive director of Raise Your Hand Texas, shared that sentiment.
“It’s time we do right by and for our students and teachers,” she said “Our accountability system should provide parents and schools with a more holistic look at all the things that contribute to long-term student outcomes.”
Houston-based Thompson & Horton LLP will represent Temple ISD in the lawsuit.
“Entering into this lawsuit takes a position to recognize the success of our students and families, as well as the hard work of our staff and teachers when you see the gains we had across TISD,” Ott said. “It cuts through the political games and simply sends the message that it is time to do what’s right by children, public education and communities — whether funding education or telling the truth about performance.”
He noted how Texas Gov. Greg Abbott thanked public school teachers for the gains students made on the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness.
“Proud of the amazing Texas educators who worked hard to help students improve reading and math scores last year,” Abbott said in a post made to the X platform formerly known as Twitter earlier this month. “Texas will continue to make strides in education.”
However, Ott and countless others firmly believe the accountability rating won’t reflect that statement.
“He was correct in his assessment, (but) the release of these ratings would collapse his statement and once again prove to confuse communities,” he said. “Temple ISD is taking this position to do what’s right by our families, children and staff.”
With TEA scheduled to release accountability ratings on Sept. 28, District 7 trustee Shannon Myers asked Ott what the possible outcomes from the lawsuit would be.
“I think the hope from all of this is an injunction that would basically pause the ratings,” Ott said. “Then after that, what you'd hope would happen is that lawmakers during this special session (in October) would address accountability and assessment reform.”