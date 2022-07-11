Gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke is coming back to Temple.
The Democratic challenger’s Bell County stop will be at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 28, at FoxDog Café, 209 N. Seventh St. in Temple — part of a 49-day tour across Texas in his campaign against Gov. Greg Abbott.
The tour, which starts July 19 in El Paso, will highlight 70 events planned in more than 65 counties, including McLennan, Milam and Lampasas.
The Texas Tribune described the tour with “an ambitious itinerary even by O’Rourke’s road-warrior standards, and it comes as polls show he appears to be closing in on Abbott’s lead.”
“He is also looking to capitalize on recent events that have especially galvanized Democrats in Texas, including the Uvalde school shooting and the U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade,” the news outlet said.
O’Rourke will also make other Central Texas stops, including Waco, Rockdale and Lampasas. When he ran for U.S. Senate in 2018, he visited all 254 counties in Texas.
An event in Waco is planned at 5 p.m. Aug. 6 at Da Shack Farmers Market, 925 Houston St. Campaign events are also planned at 6 p.m. Aug. 6 in Rockdale and at 12:30 p.m. Aug. 18 in Lampasas. Locations for the Rockdale and Lampasas events are pending, according to O’Rourke’s campaign website.
O’Rourke has visited Bell County twice this year. In April, he held an hour-long campaign rally at a site in downtown Temple. In May, he visited the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9191 in Killeen.
“We are engaged in the most important work that I can possibly think of right now,” O’Rourke told supporters at the Temple rally. “Though the challenge is great and though many face some serious difficulties — because of those in the highest positions of power and public trust — we must count ourselves fortunate and lucky to have one another to do this work of knocking on doors, making phone calls and reaching out to voters who are going to decide the outcome of this next election. It’s the only way we’re going to win.”
Abbott has not announced whether he will have a similar campaign tour. The Tribune said Abbott “kept a busy schedule ahead of the March primary but has not held many campaign events since then.”
Last month, Abbott announced plans to spend nearly $20 million on advertising for his campaign.
The two candidates will face off in the Nov. 8 general election.