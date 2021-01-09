BY LARRY CAUSEY
TELEGRAM STAFF WRITER
Runners were invigorated by the 50-degree weather Saturday afternoon during the eighth annual Arches Resolution Run 5K and 10K at Pepper Creek Trail, 546 N. Kegley Road.
“People are ecstatic that they can run with people,” said Tracy Klusacek, athletic coordinator for Temple Parks and Recreation. “It gives people an opportunity to continue with any goals they have set. It’s beautiful weather.”
About 230 registered for the run, she said, 60 for the 10K and 170 for the 5K.
“It’s more than what I expected in a live race,” she said. “It’s one of our signature events. We’re trying to be as safe as we can.”
Runners stayed in separate lines, with staggered starts, to help them keep their distance. In another COVID-19 consideration, TP&R didn’t give onsite awards. The overall male and female winners and the top three male and female winners for each age group will be able to pick up their awards at designated times, she said, or receive them by mail.
Jace Knauth, 17, a junior at Georgetown High School, the first runner to cross the finish line, said his 5K time was about 17:40. Pro Fit Race Timing monitored the race, but official times were not immediately available.
Knauth runs the mile and two miles at school, but said it was his first 5K.
“It’s a bit windy,” he said. “I just try to control my breathing.”
He runs almost every day, and said next year he might try the 10K.
The second finisher was Klay Kuban, 32, of Temple, with a time of about 21:20.
It’s his third year in this run.
“I’m always up in the top three in my age group,” he said.
He started running after graduating from college in 2012, and runs three or four times a week.
“This was probably my best time,” he said. “I’ve been hitting it a lot harder since about March. I could tell today it helps a lot.”
He wanted to thank the City of Temple for putting on the run.
Josie Edwards, 49, of Temple was the first woman across the line, with a 5K time of 23:18. She has run the 5K several times, she said.
“It’s an active prayer for me,” she said. “I try to pray for everybody in the whole world. I haven’t run in two weeks, because it was just so cold.”
She works out at Orangetheory Fitness and regularly runs five miles in a trail run at Dana Peak Park that is sponsored by Sun Country Bicycles.
“I make every breath a prayer,” she said. “It’s kind of like my only spiritual activity, so if I don’t run I’m not a good person.”
One of the next runners to finish was Karen Brillhart of Belton, running with her son, Cooper, 6. Following shortly after was the rest of the family. They included her other son, Nate, 9, her husband, Daniel, their daughter, Olivia, 12, and a friend, Liliana Nelson, 13. The girls, both cross country district champions for Belton Middle School, finished the 5K in about 21 minutes.
“This is a perfect running temperature,” Karen Brillhart said. “We always say your mind gives up long before your body does. If we feel like we want to quit it’s your mind not your body. Strong mind, strong body.”
Her husband just returned from a nine-month deployment with the U.S. Army in Solamia, Africa, she said. The last time they ran together was at the 2020 Arches Resolution Run.
Zachary Dennison, 17, a junior cross country runner at Belton High School, was the first 10K runner to finish, with a time of 34:57.
“The weather was good but it was windy,” he said. “I was just basically cruising and picked it up toward the end.”