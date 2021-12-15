A 17-year-old Temple male has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting on Monday.
Tyvonte Barnes, a former Temple High School student, was shot and killed in the 800 block of East Avenue C, police said.
First responders performed life-saving techniques on the teenager but were unsuccessful. He was later declared dead. His next of kin have been notified.
Another unnamed male was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple and is in stable condition.
Barnes withdrew from Temple High School in February 2020, Temple ISD spokesman Jon Wallin said.
The Temple Police Department continues to investigate the case and asks anyone with information to call the department at 254-298-5500 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-525-8477.
Barnes’s death is the fifth homicide in Temple in 2021.