BELTON — The Bell County Museum hosted a Day of Unity on Saturday to commemorate the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.
Kayte Ricketts, education coordinator, said the event dealt with the uniqueness of people and involved children with a story time, fingerprinting the picture of a white dove and adding their personal dreams to an “I Have a Dream” poster. She started the day by reading “The Crayon Box that Talked” to about 12 children. In this story, the talking crayons find themselves in a box together.
“At first they don’t get along because they are all different,” she said. “But later they realize they make one beautiful picture together, of all different colors, and they become friends.”
This goes along with King’s idea that anyone can get along, even if they are from different backgrounds or races, she said.
After listening to the story, the children sat down and decorated the drawing of a crayon labeled “I Have a Dream.”
“They fill in what their dream is for the world,” Ricketts said.
One little girl placed two of these drawings among others on a big “I Have a Dream” poster. Her first one read: “I have a dream of healthy people and animals living alongside each other peacefully.”
Ricketts said the girl’s mom wrote that, a translation of the child’s scribbled version.
Ricketts pointed out other notes that the children wrote by themselves.
“Everyone loves God!!!” one said. “Peace on Earth” another wrote. “That new schools will open for everyone,” said another.
The completed poster will be displayed downstairs in the museum, Ricketts said.
The other craftwork was the Unity Dove.
“Everyone that comes in adds their fingerprint to our dove — color of their choice,” she said. “It shows again that we all together can make a beautiful picture.”
The activities for the Day of Unity change each year, Ricketts said.
“It gives them something to display in the museum that shows the community coming together,” she said.
Faith Luce, 12, the daughter of April and Chris Luce, also contributed to the “I Have a Dream” poster. She wrote: “How that everyone will be nice to each other no matter what.”
She also added her painted fingerprint to the Dove of Unity.
“I come here to volunteer often, whenever I have free time,” she said.
Downstairs in the museum, the Toy exhibit would be closing its run Saturday, Ricketts said. The History, Archeology and Log Cabin exhibits will continue to be on display, she said. The Log Cabin is a reassembly of a Little River-Academy cabin built in the 1850s.