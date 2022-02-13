SALADO — A two-day educational workshop to help farmers and agriculture professionals learn to increase their profits through nutrient management is planned in June.
The Farming for the Future workshop, initially scheduled for this month, will be held June 1-2 at the Shady Villa Hotel, 416 N. Main St. in Salado.
The workshop costs $150 for both days and is organized by Soil Regen LLC, a local soil health consulting and education company.
“Farming for the Future provides an expected 150 farmers and ag professionals with a practical boots-on-the-ground educational experience,” Liz Haney, owner of Salado-based Soil Regen, said in a news release. “The workshop will provide actionable information about understanding your system to reduce inputs; weed and pest management in various operations; advanced regenerative techniques; and soil testing and nutrient management; and soil carbon and microbial dynamics.”
The workshop will begin at 8:30 a.m. June 1 with an opening address by Rick Clark, a regenerative/organic farmer from Williamsport, Ind.
Clark uses non-genetically modified organism seeds, crop diversity and livestock to improve soils and reduce inputs for reduced cost of production, Haney said.
“Rick will set the tone of the event by describing the concept of farming green,” she said.
Regenerative farmer Adam Chappell of Cotton Plant, Ark., will discuss how he raises cotton, soy beans, corn and rice on a family farm using reduced seeding rates, cover crops and other regenerative management techniques to reduce inputs and increase his return on investment.
After lunch, Russell Hedrick, a first generation farmer from North Carolina, also will share his experience in regenerative farming, nutrient management and diversifying his operations.
He will be followed by Jimmy Emmons, regenerative rancher and farmer from Leedey, Okla., who will discuss ROI for his cow/calf and row crop operations.
“Throughout both days, we will feature farmer panels followed by ‘Shop Talk’ sessions, where farmers can ask questions and steer the conversation to topics those in attendance want to discuss,” Haney said. “The speakers and other regenerative ag leaders will provide transparency regarding their successes and failures to help with the details of implementing soil health practices and nutrient management on each farmer’s operation.”
The workshop’s first day will wrap up with a social hour 4:30-8 p.m. at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St.
The second day of the workshop will start with a keynote address by soil scientist Rick Haney, developer of the Haney Soil Health Test, a former researcher at the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service and chief scientific officer of Regen Ag Lab.
“Producers will then gain first-hand knowledge of soil testing for soil health and fertility from Lance Gunderson, owner of Regen Ag Lab,” Haney said.
Following a lunch break, attendees will hear from an address by Clark. Operators will then participate in a panel discussion regarding nutrient management, followed by more “Shop Talk” sessions. The workshop will end at 4:30 p.m.
To register, visit www.agsoilregen. com/events.
Sponsorships are available at varying levels for booths, meal sponsorships and farmer scholarships. To learn more, email Haney at liz.haney@agsoilregen.com or call 979-229-7538.