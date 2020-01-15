The Belton Police Department responded to multiple wrecks Wednesday morning.
"We are responding to multiple traffic accidents on both sides of I-14, I-35, and throughout the city. Belton roadways are wet. Please slow down, and allow space between vehicles," the police department said on its Twitter account.
At about 8 a.m., Belton Police and first responders were near the intersection of 13th Avenue and Old Waco Road for a rollover accident. The vehicle, which landed on its wheels, is in a creek bed and the driver is still in the vehicle, scanner traffic said.