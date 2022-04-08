BELTON — The front lawn at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Central Texas glowed metallic blue and silver Friday as volunteers planted 872 pinwheels to spread awareness about child abuse.
“We’re planting pinwheels to represent each child that we served in 2021,” Debra Longley, executive director for the center, said. “We serve children from Bell County, Milam County and Coryell County. We help bring hope, healing, and justice to numerous children when there’s an outcry that they have been harmed.”
The center at 402 N. Main St. serves as a one-stop location for children to tell their story to a forensic interviewer that can be used by law enforcement and anyone else in the system that can help the child and punish offenders.
“Our forensic interviewers are trained to ask no-leading, unbiased questions that tell the story to find out what truly happened,” Longley said. “We do it for children aged 3-17 who suffered from sexual abuse, several physical abuse, witness a crime or are at-risk.”
In 2021, 872 children were served at the center through 2,159 comprehensive services of forensic interviews, family advocacy, medical evaluations, trauma-focused therapy, and a coordinated approach to their investigation.
U.S. Army Sgt. Matthew Eiklor got down on his knees to plant the pinwheels to support his wife Brittney’s work at the center.
“Every pinwheel represents a soul that got aid and service for a child that went through something no child should ever have to go through,” he said. “We’ve done this campaign before for other advocacy centers. I think it’s a great metaphor for shining the light on the services the center offers the community.”
Belton Area Chamber of Commerce President Randy Pittenger volunteered to plant pinwheels that Main Street drivers will see as they make their way through town.
“This is a symbolic effort representing what the advocacy center is all about,” Pittenger said. “They do great work here taking care of our kids in the community. This is a great effort to draw attention to the need for their services.”
Yoli Quichocho, a criminal investigator with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, uses the center’s services to help solve cases that come across her desk.
“I do some investigations with sexual assaults and injuries to children,” she said. “The child advocacy center gives children a nice comfortable place for them to talk and feel safe. People will drive, see the pinwheels, and wonder what it’s all about. They will pull up the child advocacy center site and see what’s going on and find out what it is they do at the center.”