A Killeen woman — the second of a pair of suspects — was arrested in connection with the theft of nearly $2,000 in meat products from a Temple H-E-B store.
LaTonya Thomas, 53, surrendered to police in Killeen on May 19, Killeen Police Department spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said.
Another suspect, Marchea Latonya Brooks, 40, also of Killeen, was arrested in the case in May.
The alleged theft happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. on April 15 at the grocery store located in the 3000 block of S. 31 Street.
Police said a store employee initially noticed two women leaving the store with large quantities of unpaid meat products in a shopping cart.
Brooks, formerly of Harker Heights, was arrested by the Bell County Sheriff’s Department in early May. She is charged with seven misdemeanors, including theft of property between $750 and $2,000, a Class A misdemeanor.
Brooks is also charged with failure to identify fugitive, also a Class A misdemeanor, as well as five charges of theft of property between $100 and $750, all Class B misdemeanors that stem from the H-E-B theft in April.
Her bonds totaled $28,000, according to jail records.
“The department hasn’t seen a meat theft of this magnitude recently,” police spokeswoman Nohely Mackowiak said previously told the Telegram. “Theft at grocery stores is not uncommon, especially during the holidays, but again not of this magnitude.”
During the incident, an H-E-B employee told police that the women loaded a shopping cart with large quantities of meat products that they did not pay for. The employee confronted the suspects and tried to pull the cart away, but they were able to load the unpaid meat into their vehicle.
A video posted on TikTok last month showed a white, four-door Chrysler car drive off from the store.
Another video on the platform showed the suspect vehicle in front of a duplex on Adams Avenue as a person asked a man who got out the car about meat and brisket.
Mackowiak said the TikTok videos were examined by officers.