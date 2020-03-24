The Temple City Council unanimously decided Tuesday to cancel the $33 million parks bond election scheduled for May 2.
In addition to canceling the election, the Council also voted to indefinitely extend the mayor’s disaster declaration issued Thursday. The declaration also allows for the Temple Mayor Tim Davis and City Manager Brynn Myers to have more administrative power to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.
“I think it is appropriate, in my opinion, that we cancel (the proposed bond) since we don’t know yet what the long-term ramifications of our current situation are going to be on employees and employers in the area,” Temple Mayor Tim Davis said. “To ask them to vote on an additional tax burden at this time is too inappropriate.”
The proposed bond called for funding about 100 acres of new park space around Temple and nine miles of new trails. Most of the proposed bond projects would have focused on enhancing or restoring aging elements of exiting parks throughout the city.
If residents approve the bond, property taxes in the city would increase by $3.33 per $100,000 valuation to help pay for the measure. The average Temple homeowner would pay an additional $39.96 per year if approved.
The city’s last parks bond was approved by voters in 2015, with Crossroads Park, the final project of the bond, opened this month.
City staff recommended that the Council cancel the election to comply with recommendations made by the state prohibiting public gatherings of more than 10 people.
Myers said the declaration allows for the federal government to reimburse the city for its COVID-19 efforts.
The declaration also stops the city from turning off any water to residents due to unpaid water bills.
Temple officials said they will be updating residents on information about COVID-19 on their website https://bit.ly/3bg29AK.