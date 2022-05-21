Downtown Temple will show off its growth — and economic possibilities — later this week as 26 properties open their doors for a public open house.
This is the third year the city’s Imagine the Possibilities Tour will take place downtown. The aim of the yearly tour is to show off newly developed buildings in the city’s downtown as well as open spaces for any interested businesses seeking to relocate to the historic downtown area.
The first tour took place in 2019, with the event skipping a year in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Temple continues to grow with new residents and businesses arriving each year, given its location along bustling Interstate 35.
City spokesman Alex Gibbs said the city’s event is part of a larger statewide initiative that includes 18 Texas cities.
“The Imagine the Possibilities Tour is part of our community observance of National Preservation Month, which is May; and the purpose of National Preservation Month is to draw public attention to the importance of preserving historic buildings,” Gibbs said.
The self-guided tour of the various buildings and businesses will take place 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Dan Kelleher, Main Street manager for Temple, said this year’s event would be particularly exciting.
“It is great to have this event for the third year in downtown Temple, especially because of all the exciting public and private improvements that are coming up out of the ground right now,” Kelleher said.
Some of the 26 stops on this year’s tour will be those featured in previous years, such as the long-awaited redevelopment of the Hawn Hotel, Arcadia Theater and Sears building — a core area where renovations and improvements are planned, including a nearby parking garage as well as new or relocated restaurants, shops and breweries.
Turner Behringer Development started its renovation of the three buildings in November, with multiple apartment units planned. The Hawn is expected to house 31 units and the Sears building will have 26, for a total of 57 apartments.
The company also plans to turn the first floors of the two buildings into retail space while turning the Arcadia Theater into a community venue.
“The Arcadia will be transformed back into a 621-seat multi-purpose event and concert venue,” Jonathan Garza, director of development for the developer, said. “Our goal is to host concerts, and to be a community center for different groups here in Temple.”
Developers for the project have estimated that it will be completed by 2023.
Some existing businesses also will be a part of the tour, such as the city’s new boba tea shop Cha Community at 7 N. Main St, and FoxDog Café & Beer Garden at 209 N. Seventh St.
While the tour mainly focuses on buildings, one unique stop on the tour is the Christ Episcopal Church Community Garden at 301 N. Main St.
The community garden is part of the denomination-wide movement by the church called “Good News Gardens.” The garden would allow residents to rent space in order to grow their own produce.
“The Main Street Community Garden will serve as a focal point for various community evangelism efforts and as a teaching space to learn how to grow, harvest and consume healthy whole foods. We want people to experience a direct and deep connection with God, food, the land and each other,” said co-chairs Crystal French and Gloria Hooper.
Those interested in attending the event can pick up a map Wednesday with a list of all of the locations at the Santa Fe Depot, 315 W. Ave. B.