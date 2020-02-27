BELTON — Ricardo Mendoza, 23, of Belton, was indicted Wednesday for deadly conduct discharge of a firearm in a habitation and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Mendoza allegedly shot Preston Bales twice near the 500 block of West Third Avenue in Belton. The shooting happened on New Year’s Day. Bales had injuries not believed to be life-threatening and was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple.
A doorbell video showed a group of people in the street. Mendoza came outside, stood on the porch and reportedly fired at the group. He kept shooting and even reloaded his gun.
Bullets from his gun went through two houses. People were inside both houses, and the bullets went through the outside and inside walls, the affidavit said.
His bonds totaled $75,000. Mendoza was released from the Bell County Jail after he paid his bail.
Aaron Lee Culp
Aaron Lee Culp, 30, of Temple, allegedly impersonated a woman and made a pornographic website in her name
Culp was indicted on a charge of online harassment name/persona to create page.
Temple Police officers talked to a woman on March 14. She said Culp made a website that used her information and advertised she wanted money for sex. The woman said she didn’t create the website and didn’t give him permission to create one.
Culp’s bond was set at $100,000, according to Bell County Jail records. He was released after he paid his bail.
Others indictments
• Kyla Brianne Seiter, 24, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
• Stephen Todd Anderson, 45, of Belton, two counts of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information less than five items (habitual offender).
• Roman Dell Jankowski, 51, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
• Michelle Lee Forrest, 51, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
• Rachel Kinsley aka Rachel Ann Kennedy, 43, of Temple, possession of controlled substance less than one gram (repeat offender).
• Danene Garrett, 26, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
• Eric Matthew Villanueva, 19, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams.
The grand jury issued a total of 43 true bills.