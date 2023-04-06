A 42-year-old woman faces a felony charge after she was accused of setting fire to a Temple home.
featured
Temple woman faces first-degree arson charge after allegedly setting porch ablaze
Tags
Eric E. Garcia
Telegram CIty Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- New Tex-Mex eatery celebrates Killeen location with ribbon cutting
- Tornado sirens sound briefly in Temple, Belton and Killeen as severe weather moves into Central Texas
- ‘Son of a Sinner’ Jelly Roll reigns at CMT Music Awards
- Temple woman indicted for evading arrest with a vehicle
- New community market planning starts
- DOJ tentatively settles over Texas church shooting for $144M
- Temple Police: No issues with motorcycle group that caused problems elsewhere
- Mary Elizabeth White Hooten, age 75, died March 24, 2023
- Man indicted for West Temple neighborhood shooting
- Southbound I-35 closed after fatality