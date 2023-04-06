Tammy Lynne Hickman

Tammy Lynne Hickman, 42, of Temple, was charged with arson intending to damage a habitat or place or worship on Feb. 28 after an investigation by the Temple fire marshal. A grand jury indicted her for the first-degree felony charge on March 29.

A 42-year-old woman faces a felony charge after she was accused of setting fire to a Temple home.

eegarcia@tdtnews.com